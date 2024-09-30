|
30.09.2024 11:35:56
Director / PDMR Shareholding
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
30 September 2024
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Gulf Keystone was notified on 26 September 2024 that Mr Julien Balkany, Non-Executive Director, purchased 50,000 common shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited at a price of 113.7221p per common share. Following the transaction, Mr Balkany owns 50,000 common shares in the Company representing 0.02% of the issued share capital.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|349967
|EQS News ID:
|1998619
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
