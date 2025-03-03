|
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
03-March-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Metro Bank Holdings plc
(the “Company”)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Marc Page
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Metro Bank Holdings plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each
GB00BMX3W479
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.855189
|
50,000
|
0.854320
|
18,271
|
0.859999
|
18,947
|
0.859999
|
44,977
|
0.849999
|
40,000
|
0.846780
|
50,000
|
0.840136
|
50,000
|
0.840000
|
50,000
|
0.819999
|
50,000
|
0.828884
|
90,023
|
0.815000
|
50,000
|
0.813560
|
75,000
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
587,218
0.83627
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
3 March 2025
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Miles Page
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director)
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Metro Bank Holdings plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each
GB00BMX3W479
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.811436
|
22,483
|
0.81
|
9,033
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
31,516
0.81102
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
3 March 2025
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Marshall Page
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director)
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Metro Bank Holdings plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each
GB00BMX3W479
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.817989
|
22,302
|
0.816245
|
8,964
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
31,266
0.81877
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
3 March 2025
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, XLON
