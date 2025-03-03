03.03.2025 18:06:07

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

03-March-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

 

Metro Bank Holdings plc

(the “Company”)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marc Page

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.855189

50,000

0.854320

18,271

0.859999

18,947

0.859999

44,977

0.849999

40,000

0.846780

50,000

0.840136

50,000

0.840000

50,000

0.819999

50,000

0.828884

90,023

0.815000

50,000

0.813560

75,000

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

587,218

0.83627

f)

Date of the transaction

3 March 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Miles Page

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.811436

22,483

0.81

9,033

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

31,516

0.81102

f)

Date of the transaction

3 March 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 

 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marshall Page

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated – Marc Page (Executive Director)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank Holdings plc

b)

LEI

984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BMX3W479

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.817989

22,302

0.816245

8,964

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

31,266

0.81877

f)

Date of the transaction

3 March 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 377835
EQS News ID: 2094565

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094565&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten