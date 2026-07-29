Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



29-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST



MOLTEN VENTURES PLC (“Molten Ventures”, the “Company” or the “Group”) Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 July 2026 Stuart Chapman, an Executive Director of the Company, exercised in aggregate 304,576 options over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company that had vested under the Company’s 2016 Company Share Option Plan (the “CSOP”), 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “LTIP”) and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan (the “DBP”). On exercise, 268,245 ordinary shares were sold in the market through the Company’s Employee Benefit Trust (the “EBT”) at an average price of £6.162674 per share to fund the aggregate exercise price and the associated income tax and employee’s National Insurance contributions. The balance of 36,331 vested awards was settled in cash by the Company rather than in shares, at a cash amount equivalent to the market value per share. Following these transactions, Stuart Chapman’s beneficial shareholding in the Company remains 1,054,756 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.61% of the Company’s issued ordinary share capital. The notifications below, made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail. Transaction 1 – Exercise of options 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares vested under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 Company Share Option Plan (“CSOP”), 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.87 per share 234,835 (CSOP) £0.01 per share 19,047 (LTIP) £0.01 per share 50,694 (DBP) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 304,576 £2.99 per share (weighted average exercise price) e) Date of the transaction 27 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF) Transaction 2 – Sale of shares 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares (through the Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust) following the exercise of options, to fund the aggregate exercise price, associated income tax and employee’s National Insurance contributions, with the balance retained by / paid to the PDMR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.162674 per share 268,245 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 268,245 £6.162674 per share e) Date of the transaction 27 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Transaction 3 – Cash cancellation of vested awards 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Cash cancellation of vested awards. The balance of the PDMR’s vested awards was settled in cash by the Company rather than in shares, at a cash amount equivalent to the market value per share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.162674 per share 36,331 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 36,331 £6.162674 per share e) Date of the transaction 27 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF) Enquiries Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains. Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026. For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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