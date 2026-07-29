Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
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29.07.2026 09:00:06
Director/PDMR Shareholding
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
(“Molten Ventures”, the “Company” or the “Group”)
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”)
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 July 2026 Stuart Chapman, an Executive Director of the Company, exercised in aggregate 304,576 options over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company that had vested under the Company’s 2016 Company Share Option Plan (the “CSOP”), 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “LTIP”) and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan (the “DBP”).
On exercise, 268,245 ordinary shares were sold in the market through the Company’s Employee Benefit Trust (the “EBT”) at an average price of £6.162674 per share to fund the aggregate exercise price and the associated income tax and employee’s National Insurance contributions. The balance of 36,331 vested awards was settled in cash by the Company rather than in shares, at a cash amount equivalent to the market value per share.
Following these transactions, Stuart Chapman’s beneficial shareholding in the Company remains 1,054,756 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.61% of the Company’s issued ordinary share capital.
The notifications below, made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.
Transaction 1 – Exercise of options
Transaction 2 – Sale of shares
Transaction 3 – Cash cancellation of vested awards
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.
For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|437725
|EQS News ID:
|2373172
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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