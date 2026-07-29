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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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29.07.2026 09:00:06

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

29-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

(“Molten Ventures”, the “Company” or the “Group”)

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 July 2026 Stuart Chapman, an Executive Director of the Company, exercised in aggregate 304,576 options over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company that had vested under the Company’s 2016 Company Share Option Plan (the “CSOP”), 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “LTIP”) and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan (the “DBP”).

On exercise, 268,245 ordinary shares were sold in the market through the Company’s Employee Benefit Trust (the “EBT”) at an average price of £6.162674 per share to fund the aggregate exercise price and the associated income tax and employee’s National Insurance contributions. The balance of 36,331 vested awards was settled in cash by the Company rather than in shares, at a cash amount equivalent to the market value per share.

Following these transactions, Stuart Chapman’s beneficial shareholding in the Company remains 1,054,756 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.61% of the Company’s issued ordinary share capital.

The notifications below, made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Transaction 1 – Exercise of options

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Stuart Chapman

2

Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Executive Director

b) Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Molten Ventures plc

b) LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

GB00BY7QYJ50

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options over ordinary shares vested under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 Company Share Option Plan (“CSOP”), 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.87 per share

234,835 (CSOP)

£0.01 per share

19,047 (LTIP)

£0.01 per share

50,694 (DBP)

 

d) Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

304,576

 £2.99 per share (weighted average exercise price)

e) Date of the transaction

27 July 2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

 

Transaction 2 – Sale of shares

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Stuart Chapman

2

Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Executive Director

b) Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Molten Ventures plc

b) LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

GB00BY7QYJ50

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares (through the Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust) following the exercise of options, to fund the aggregate exercise price, associated income tax and employee’s National Insurance contributions, with the balance retained by / paid to the PDMR

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.162674 per share

268,245

 

d) Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

268,245

£6.162674 per share

e) Date of the transaction

27 July 2026

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Transaction 3 – Cash cancellation of vested awards

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Stuart Chapman

2

Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Executive Director

b) Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Molten Ventures plc

b) LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

GB00BY7QYJ50

b) Nature of the transaction

Cash cancellation of vested awards. The balance of the PDMR’s vested awards was settled in cash by the Company rather than in shares, at a cash amount equivalent to the market value per share

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.162674 per share

36,331

 

d) Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

36,331

£6.162674 per share

e) Date of the transaction

27 July 2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

 

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.

 

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 437725
EQS News ID: 2373172

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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