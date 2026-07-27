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27.07.2026 18:30:06

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

27-Jul-2026 / 17:30 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

(“Molten Ventures” or the “Company”)

 

Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)

Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW) announces that options (the “Options”) over a total of 542,764 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company’s 2026 Long-Term Incentive Plan (“2026 LTIP”) and 2026 Deferred Bonus Plan (“2026 DBP”), as set out below.

2026 LTIP

PDMR

Core Award (125% salary)

Outperformance Award (62.5% salary)

Total LTIP Options

Ben Wilkinson

119,047

59,524

178,571

Stuart Chapman

95,711

47,855

143,566

Andrew Zimmermann

73,613

36,807

110,420

 

2026 DBP

PDMR

No. of Options awarded

Ben Wilkinson

35,813

Stuart Chapman

30,104

Andrew Zimmermann

44,290

 

The Options awarded under the 2026 LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each. Core Awards (representing 125% of salary) are subject to an underpin condition based on the financial health and sustainability of the business and the absence of any material conduct or reputational event.

Outperformance Awards (representing 62.5% of salary) are subject to a TSR performance condition comprising: (i) an absolute TSR condition (50% of the Outperformance Award), requiring TSR growth of at least 20% over the three-year assessment period; and (ii) a relative TSR ranking condition (50% of the Outperformance Award), requiring the Company to rank in the upper quartile of the FTSE 250 (excluding mining, energy and extraction companies) over the same period.

Both conditions are measured over the three financial years FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, with vesting on 16 June 2029. LTIP Awards are subject to a two-year holding period following vesting, with a normal release date of 16 June 2031. Further details of the 2026 LTIP are set out in the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026, published on 9 June 2026 (available at www.moltenventures.com).

The Options awarded under the 2026 DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and represent the deferred element of the annual bonus for FY2026, calculated at 90% of maximum opportunity. The DBP Awards are not subject to further performance conditions but are subject to the rules of the 2026 DBP including malus and clawback provisions. DBP Awards vest on 25 June 2029 with no holding period.

The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Options awarded.

ANNEX

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

 

a) Name

Ben Wilkinson

2

Reason for the notification

 

 

a) Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

 

b) Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

 

a) Name

Molten Ventures plc

 

b) LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Options in respect of the 2026 LTIP and 2026 DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each

 

b) Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

c) Nature of the transaction

Issue of options

 

d) Price(s) and volume(s)

214,384 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share

 

e) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

n/a

-

 

 

f) Date of the transaction

23 July 2026

 

g) Place of the transaction

n/a

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

 

a) Name

Stuart Chapman

2

Reason for the notification

 

 

a) Position / status

Executive Director

 

b) Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

 

a) Name

Molten Ventures plc

 

b) LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Options in respect of the 2026 LTIP and 2026 DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each

 

b) Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

c) Nature of the transaction

Issue of options

 

d) Price(s) and volume(s)

173,670 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share

 

e) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

n/a

-

 

 

f) Date of the transaction

23 July 2026

 

g) Place of the transaction

n/a

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

 

a) Name

Andrew Zimmermann

2

Reason for the notification

 

 

a) Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

 

b) Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

 

a) Name

Molten Ventures plc

 

b) LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Options in respect of the 2026 LTIP and 2026 DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each

 

b) Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

c) Nature of the transaction

Issue of options

 

d) Price(s) and volume(s)

154,710 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share

 

e) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

n/a

-

 

 

f) Date of the transaction

23 July 2026

 

g) Place of the transaction

n/a

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

 

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.

 

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 437573
EQS News ID: 2372070

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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