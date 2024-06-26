26 June 2024

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

Dividend Currency Elections

Following the Company’s announcement on 21 June 2024 of a $15 million interim dividend, which will be paid on 19 July 2024, Gulf Keystone confirms the following information, including the schedule for currency elections.

Distribution amount 6.832 US cents per Common Share Announcement of dividend 21 June 2024 Ex-dividend date 4 July 2024 Record date 5 July 2024 Final day for currency election 8 July 2024 Announcement of GBP rate per share 11 July 2024 Payment date 19 July 2024

The default currency for the Company’s dividend payments is GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP

Shareholders who have previously amended their preferences are not required to do so again, unless they wish to make further changes. If shareholders hold their shares through a nominee, they are advised to contact their nominee well in advance of the currency election deadline of 8 July 2024.

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton Nick Hennis GKP@fticonsulting.com

