26.06.2024 08:00:06

Dividend Currency Elections

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
26-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

26 June 2024

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

 

Following the Company’s announcement on 21 June 2024 of a $15 million interim dividend, which will be paid on 19 July 2024, Gulf Keystone confirms the following information, including the schedule for currency elections.

 

Distribution amount

6.832 US cents per Common Share

Announcement of dividend

21 June 2024

Ex-dividend date

4 July 2024

Record date

5 July 2024

Final day for currency election

8 July 2024

Announcement of GBP rate per share

11 July 2024

Payment date

19 July 2024

 

The default currency for the Company’s dividend payments is GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

 

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP  

 

Shareholders who have previously amended their preferences are not required to do so again, unless they wish to make further changes. If shareholders hold their shares through a nominee, they are advised to contact their nominee well in advance of the currency election deadline of 8 July 2024. 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 330178
EQS News ID: 1933023

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

