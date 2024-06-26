|
26.06.2024 08:00:06
Dividend Currency Elections
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
26 June 2024
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)
Dividend Currency Elections
Following the Company’s announcement on 21 June 2024 of a $15 million interim dividend, which will be paid on 19 July 2024, Gulf Keystone confirms the following information, including the schedule for currency elections.
The default currency for the Company’s dividend payments is GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:
https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP
Shareholders who have previously amended their preferences are not required to do so again, unless they wish to make further changes. If shareholders hold their shares through a nominee, they are advised to contact their nominee well in advance of the currency election deadline of 8 July 2024.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
|
