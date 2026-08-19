Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie

Irish Residential Properties REIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.08.2026 18:00:06

Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Dividend Declaration

19-Aug-2026 / 17:00 GMT/BST

 

 

19 August 2026

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that, further to the publication of its Interim results for the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, the Board of the Company has declared a dividend of 2.5 cent per share for the period ended 30 June 2026. The 2.5 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution (“PID”) as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 18 September 2026 to shareholders on record on 28 August 2026.

END

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations:

Orla Keegan, Head of Investor Relations   Tel: +353 (0) 87 299 2445

Email: investors@iresreit.ie     

 

Media enquiries:

Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                         Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                             Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749

Email: iresreit@drury.ie

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“IRES”) is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.

This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 440433
EQS News ID: 2385920

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

mehr Nachrichten
18:00
 Dividend Declaration (EQS Group)
16.07.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
14.07.26
 Notice of Interim Results (EQS Group)
06.07.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
02.07.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
02.07.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
30.06.26
 Block Listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
24.06.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 1,05 0,00% Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:43 Nach Buffett: So sah das Aktienportfolio von Berkshire Hathaway im 2. Quartal aus
16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.08.26 KW 33: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX nach Richtungssuche wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen vorwiegend tief im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Mittwochshandel auf negativem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte behauptet. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Mittwoch mehrheitlich schwere Verluste eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen