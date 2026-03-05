Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
05.03.2026 18:03:18
Does Apple Have a New Hit Product? I Think So!
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) real 2026 breakout isn't a headset or phone, it's the MacBook Neo. By aggressively targeting the budget segment with a price of $599, Apple is expanding its addressable market and growing its ecosystem. The goal here isn't just to grow Mac sales; it's to expand the sale of services that are the company's second-largest segment. In this video, I break down why the new computer is compelling and where the real value will show up on the income statement. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 4, 2026. The video was published on March 5, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|19 310,00
|-0,87%
|Apple Inc.
|224,35
|0,13%
|Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|2 473,00
|8,94%
