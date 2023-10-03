|
03.10.2023 13:28:04
Domino's To Use Azure AI Technology To Advance Pizza Ordering, Store Technology
(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) said it has collaborated with Microsoft on generative AI solutions for personalized orders and simplified store logistics. The companies plan to create the next generation of pizza ordering and store operations with generative AI technology and cloud computing power. They will leverage the Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Service to transform Domino's consumer experiences. Domino's plans to begin piloting generative AI-powered solutions to stores and customers within the next six months.
As part of the strategic alliance, Domino's and Microsoft will establish an Innovation Lab. The companies noted that they are committed to responsible AI practices that protect customer data and privacy.
Kelly Garcia, Domino's executive vice president - chief technology officer, said: "Our collaboration over the next five years will help us serve millions of customers with consistent and engaging ordering experiences, while supporting our corporate stores, franchisees, and their respective team members with tools to make store operations more efficient and reliable."
