23.04.2024 22:20:26

East West Bancorp Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $285.08 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $322.44 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, East West Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $292.33 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $644.13 million from $669.84 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $285.08 Mln. vs. $322.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.03 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $644.13 Mln vs. $669.84 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu East West Bancorp Inc.mehr Nachrichten