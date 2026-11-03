Eaton Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A1J88N / ISIN: IE00B8KQN827
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03.11.2026 13:38:00
Eaton Raises FY26 Organic Growth Outlook- Update
(RTTNews) - Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), a power management company, Tuesday raised its full-year organic growth outlook after reporting higher third-quarter earnings and revenue.
For full-year 2026, Eaton now expects organic growth of 13% to 15%, compared with its earlier forecast of 11% to 13%.
The company expects earnings per share of $10.39 to $10.49, compared with its previous guidance of $10.36 to $10.56. Adjusted earnings per share are now projected at $13.70 to $13.80, up from the earlier range of $13.40 to $13.60.
For the fourth quarter of 2026, Eaton expects organic growth of 13% to 15%, earnings per share of $3.28 to $3.38 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.05 to $4.15.
For the third quarter, net income increased to $1.078 billion, or $2.77 per share, from $1.010 billion, or $2.59 per share, a year ago. Ecluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.433 billion, or $3.68 per share.
Revenue rose 28% to $8.947 billion from $6.988 billion in the prior-year quarter.
On the NYSE, Eaton shares were up 0.24% in pre-market trading after closing at $366.07 on Monday.
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