WKN DE: A3DAKA / ISIN: GB00BLH3CY60

26.02.2026 10:03:13

Edison issues report on AVI Global Trust (AGT)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on AVI Global Trust (AGT)

26-Feb-2026 / 09:03 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 26 February 2026

 

Edison issues report on AVI Global Trust (AGT)

Edison issues report on AVI Global Trust (LSE: AGT)

AVI Global Trust (AGT) has been managed by Joe Bauernfreund at Asset Value Investors (AVI) since September 2015. During his tenure, the trust’s NAV has compounded at an annual rate of 11.6%. He invests in companies that own high-quality assets and are trading at a considerable discount to their estimated intrinsic values; there must be an identifiable catalyst for a discount to meaningfully narrow or close completely. AGT’s returns are derived from both discounts narrowing and NAV growth. The trust is very different from its nine peers in the AIC Global sector. Bauernfreund is benchmark agnostic and very confident about AGT’s portfolio due to the strong operational performances of investee companies and wide discounts. Global investors are becoming more discerning regarding valuation and are seeking opportunities outside the US, which until 2025 had been the favoured market for many years. This is an environment that plays into AGT’s strengths and the manager is finding a wealth of attractive opportunities.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2282138  26-Feb-2026 

