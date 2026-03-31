Matador Secondary Private Equity Aktie

Matador Secondary Private Equity für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q3W8 / ISIN: CH0042797206

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31.03.2026 16:43:54

Edison issues report on Matador Secondary Private Equity (SQL)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Matador Secondary Private Equity (SQL)

31-March-2026 / 15:43 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 31 March 2026

 

Edison issues report on Matador Secondary Private Equity (SQL)

Edison issues report on Matador Secondary Private Equity (BX: SQL)

Matador Secondary Private Equity’s fx-adjusted net profit reached CHF1.9m, translating into an FY25 book value (equity) total return (TR) of 3.2% at constant currency (or -9.1% including currency changes, mostly due to the weakening of the US dollar), bringing Matador’s five-year return to 8.6% per year. This needs to be considered in the context of the macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds last year. The most notable was the US tariff turmoil in H125, which dampened activity across global private equity markets. Matador’s distributions reached 9.6% of opening value of its funds portfolio. Matador trades at a 4% premium to its end-2025 book value per share of CHF3.67.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2301728  31-March-2026 

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