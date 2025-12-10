SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Aktie

10.12.2025 12:35:53

Edison issues report on SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (SEIT)

10-Dec-2025 / 11:35 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 10 December 2025

 

SDCL Efficiency Income Trust’s (SEIT’s) interim results for the six months to 30 September 2025 show steady portfolio operations and restored cash cover, set against a more cautious stance on valuation and a tight balance sheet. Portfolio EBITDA was £44m for the six months to June 2025 (FY24: £86m) and investment cash inflows were £58m. NAV per share at 30 September was 87.6p, down from 90.6p at 31 March after dividends of 3.18p per share, and the portfolio was valued at £1,172m. PBT fell to £1.7m (H124: £35.1m) as last year’s small fair value gain on the portfolio turned into a £31.2m fair value loss, while dividend income was stable at £37.0m.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


