Law Debenture Aktie

Law Debenture für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 889113 / ISIN: GB0031429219

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27.07.2026 08:48:53

Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB)

27-Jul-2026 / 07:48 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 27 July 2026

 

Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB)

Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LSE: LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) has published results for the first six months of 2026 (H126), building once more on its long-term record of outperformance versus the broad equity market benchmark. The H126 fair value NAV total return of 11.4% was 4.2pp ahead of the benchmark total return of 7.2%. LWDB’s share price total return in the period was even stronger, at 16.2%. Quarterly DPS has increased by 6.0%. We believe LWDB’s unique combination of a UK investment trust and a cash-generative professional services operating business (IPS) is core to the trust’s consistent outperformance.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2371668  27-Jul-2026 

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