Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**

+++ mit Kapitalschutz und Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
20.11.2023 07:00:16

Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power bond issue attracts strong interest with CHF 25 million

Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Bond
Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power bond issue attracts strong interest with CHF 25 million

20-Nov-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, November 20, 2023

 

Edisun Power bond issue attracts strong interest with CHF 25 million

The CHF 20 million bond with a five-year term (November 1, 2023 – October 31, 2028) and a 3.25% interest rate issued on August 22, 2023 has met with extremely great interest.

The bond has been considerably oversubscribed with a total of CHF 25.31 million. The Board of Directors has decided to exercise the option in the issue prospectus and increase the size of the bond by CHF 5.31 million.

Alongside the financial support, the company has detected a strong desire among investors for a rapid expansion of solar power production and a climate-neutral energy supply. This serves as encouragement for Edisun Power to advance even faster along the course embarked upon. The company was now able to start building three large solar systems in Portugal (186MWp).

 

For more information

Dr. René Cotting, CFO (mandated), +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com

 

Edisun Power Group

A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 36 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. The company is geared for significant growth with a secured portfolio of projects under development of more than 900 MW.


Edisun Power Europe Ltd., Universitätstrasse 51, 8006 Zurich

+41 44 266 61 20, www.edisunpower.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Edisun Power Europe AG
Universitätstrasse 51
8006 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Valor: 2473640
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1776655

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1776655  20-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1776655&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Edisun Power Europe AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Edisun Power Europe AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Edisun Power Europe AG 108,00 0,93% Edisun Power Europe AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX und DAX gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte am Montag um die Nulllinie, während auch der deutsche Leitindex stabil tendierte. An den US-Börsen herrscht am Montag gute Stimmung. Die Märkte in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen