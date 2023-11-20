|
20.11.2023 07:00:16
Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power bond issue attracts strong interest with CHF 25 million
|
Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Bond
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, November 20, 2023
Edisun Power bond issue attracts strong interest with CHF 25 million
The CHF 20 million bond with a five-year term (November 1, 2023 – October 31, 2028) and a 3.25% interest rate issued on August 22, 2023 has met with extremely great interest.
The bond has been considerably oversubscribed with a total of CHF 25.31 million. The Board of Directors has decided to exercise the option in the issue prospectus and increase the size of the bond by CHF 5.31 million.
Alongside the financial support, the company has detected a strong desire among investors for a rapid expansion of solar power production and a climate-neutral energy supply. This serves as encouragement for Edisun Power to advance even faster along the course embarked upon. The company was now able to start building three large solar systems in Portugal (186MWp).
For more information
Dr. René Cotting, CFO (mandated), +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com
Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 36 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. The company is geared for significant growth with a secured portfolio of projects under development of more than 900 MW.
+41 44 266 61 20, www.edisunpower.com
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Edisun Power Europe AG
|Universitätstrasse 51
|8006 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 266 61 20
|Fax:
|+41 44 266 61 22
|E-mail:
|info@edisunpower.com
|Internet:
|www.edisunpower.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024736404
|Valor:
|2473640
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1776655
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1776655 20-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Edisun Power Europe AG
|108,00
|0,93%
