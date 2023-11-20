Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Bond

Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power bond issue attracts strong interest with CHF 25 million



20-Nov-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, November 20, 2023

Edisun Power bond issue attracts strong interest with CHF 25 million

The CHF 20 million bond with a five-year term (November 1, 2023 – October 31, 2028) and a 3.25% interest rate issued on August 22, 2023 has met with extremely great interest.

The bond has been considerably oversubscribed with a total of CHF 25.31 million. The Board of Directors has decided to exercise the option in the issue prospectus and increase the size of the bond by CHF 5.31 million.

Alongside the financial support, the company has detected a strong desire among investors for a rapid expansion of solar power production and a climate-neutral energy supply. This serves as encouragement for Edisun Power to advance even faster along the course embarked upon. The company was now able to start building three large solar systems in Portugal (186MWp).

For more information

Dr. René Cotting, CFO (mandated), +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Group

A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 36 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. The company is geared for significant growth with a secured portfolio of projects under development of more than 900 MW.



Edisun Power Europe Ltd., Universitätstrasse 51, 8006 Zurich

+41 44 266 61 20, www.edisunpower.com