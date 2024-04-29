Eggemeyer Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Eggemeyer, a wholesale distributor of bulk landscape supplies with one location in New Braunfels, Texas, serving the greater central and south Texas market.

"Since 2006, Eggemeyer has built a tremendous reputation as the leading distributor of bulk landscape supplies in the San Antonio market,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "This addition solidifies our position as the leading bulk landscape distributor in the fast-growing central Texas region. We welcome Eggemeyer’s strong leadership and experienced team, which will enhance the breadth of products and service to our combined customers.”

"Joining SiteOne allows us to better serve our customers with new products and technology, while also providing exciting career opportunities and growth to our employees. We’re excited to join the SiteOne family and continue growing, Stronger Together,” said Steve Eggemeyer, founder and owner of Eggemeyer.

This is the first acquisition in 2024 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425311725/en/