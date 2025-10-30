Eli Lilly Aktie

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

30.10.2025 11:57:30

Eli Lilly And Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $5.582 billion, or $6.21 per share. This compares with $970.3 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $6.311 billion or $7.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 53.9% to $17.600 billion from $11.439 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.582 Bln. vs. $970.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.21 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $17.600 Bln vs. $11.439 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.00 to $23.70 Full year revenue guidance: $63.0 to $63.5 Bln

