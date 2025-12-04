Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
04.12.2025 08:58:22
Eli Lilly And Indiana University Sign $40 Mln Agreement To Expand Clinical Trials In Indiana
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that it has entered into a new agreement with Indiana University (IU) to provide up to $40 million aimed at expanding access to clinical trials across Indiana. This initiative will give patients a critical pathway to Lilly's latest investigational and innovative medicines while ensuring exceptional care.
The five-year agreement leverages IU's research and clinical expertise alongside Lilly's leadership in biopharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing. Together, the organizations will advance discovery and care in Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, cancer, and cell and gene therapy, while fueling growth in Indiana's $99 billion life sciences industry.
IU's portion of the partnership will be led by the IU Launch Accelerator for Biosciences (IU LAB), the university's central hub for academic-industry collaboration.
Building on recent investments in bioscience expertise and clinical trial delivery, Indiana University (IU) and Eli Lilly and Company will concentrate on three key areas.
Clinical Trial Infrastructure: The partnership will develop an AI-enabled operating model to enhance trial design, improve patient recruitment, and boost efficiency. IU will leverage IU Health's extensive provider and patient network and expand its reach by partnering with additional health systems across Indiana.
Neurological Health Access: Resources for patients will be accelerated, with an initial focus on Alzheimer's disease. IU's neuroscience strengths will be combined with Lilly's global leadership in Alzheimer's innovation to explore new approaches to diagnostics, treatment, and patient engagement.
Talent Development: The collaboration will cultivate a pipeline of skilled, diverse professionals to meet Lilly's evolving workforce needs and Indiana's life sciences sector. IU and Lilly will co-develop programs to upskill current professionals and prepare students for careers in biotechnology, pharmaceutical research, and clinical innovation.
