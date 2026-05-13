Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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13.05.2026 13:10:44
Eli Lilly Announces Data From Two Late-Phase Obesity Trials
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced results from two late-phase trials showing that people with obesity maintained their weight loss long term with either Foundayo or lower-dose Zepbound after switching from higher doses of injectable incretin therapy.
In SURMOUNT-MAINTAIN trial, both Zepbound MTD and Zepbound 5 mg met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, showing weight-loss maintenance after 60-weeks of initial treatment with Zepbound MTD.
Meanwhile, ATTAIN-MAINTAIN demonstrated that switching to Foundayo also supported long-term weight maintenance, meeting the primary and all key secondary endpoints using both the efficacy estimand and treatment-regimen estimand.
In the pre-market hours, LLY is trading at $988.10, down 0.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
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|-0,07%
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