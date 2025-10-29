Eli Lilly Aktie
Eli Lilly Invests Over $1.2 Bln To Expand And Modernize Puerto Rico Manufacturing Site
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Wednesday announced a strategic investment of over $1.2 billion to expand and modernize its Lilly del Caribe manufacturing site in Carolina, Puerto Rico.
This planned investment aims to integrate advanced technologies and expand production capacity within the existing campus, supporting the company's growing portfolio of oral solid medicines in cardiometabolic health, neuroscience, oncology and immunology.
Construction on the expanded oral solid medicine product manufacturing facility is estimated to begin in 2026, with plans to start producing medicine by the end of 2028, which is expected to generate up to 1,000 construction jobs and 100 additional high-tech manufacturing positions.
Currently, LLY is trading at $822.19, up 0.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
