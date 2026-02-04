Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
04.02.2026 13:26:59
Eli Lilly Issues FY26 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said, for fiscal 2026, the company projects: earnings per share in a range of $33.50 to $35.00, and revenue of $80 to $83 billion. The company expects continued momentum from Mounjaro and Zepbound worldwide, and growth from key products including Ebglyss, Omvoh, Jaypirca, Inluriyo, and Kisunla.
Fourth quarter net income - reported - was $6.64 billion compared to $4.41 billion, a year ago. EPS increased by 51% to $7.39 on a reported basis. EPS increased by 42% to $7.54 on a non-GAAP basis. The company noted that the results are inclusive of $0.52 of acquired IPR&D charges. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $6.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue increased 43% to $19.3 billion driven by volume growth from Mounjaro and Zepbound. Key Products revenue grew to $13.8 billion, led by Mounjaro and Zepbound.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Eli Lilly shares are up 7.15 percent to $1,075.49.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
04.02.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.02.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.02.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.02.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|864,80
|-0,06%