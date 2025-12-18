Eli Lilly Aktie

18.12.2025 12:53:00

Eli Lilly Scores Another Major Win: Time to Buy?

Can anyone stop Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY)? The pharmaceutical leader has established itself as the leader in the fast-growing weight loss market. And although many other drugmakers are hot on its tail, Lilly has consistently demonstrated that, in addition to having the top approved product in this category, it also has pipeline candidates that outshine those of its competitors.The healthcare giant recently posted even more positive late-stage results for another anti-obesity product in development. Let's look into the data and what it means for the stock.Eli Lilly's tirzepatide (sold as Zepbound for weight loss) owes its efficacy partly to the fact that it mimics the action of two gut hormones, GLP-1 and GIP, involved in regulating satiety and blood sugar levels. Activating two separate pathways to induce the feeling of fullness and help control weight was a groundbreaking achievement for Lilly; tirzepatide is still the only dual GLP-1/GIP medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
