|
13.03.2024 21:16:40
Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Amazon Pharmacy To Deliver Prescription Drugs
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that Amazon's (AMZN) Pharmacy subsidiary has agreed to deliver several prescription drugs, including weight loss drug Zepbound, directly to the customers' homes.
Under the agreement, Amazon Pharmacy will deliver prescribed drugs for obesity, diabetes and migraine to the customers who have ordered through Eli Lilly's website, LillyDirect.
"I think it's a wonderful advantage," Frank Cunningham, Eli Lilly's senior vice president of global value and access, said. "The goal is to have a fantastic customer experience where the product gets to them as soon as possible."
The online pharmacy platform offers two-day deliveries to Amazon Prime members. It will also provide 24/7 access to clinical pharmacists to handle customer inquiries about the medications.
"We actually don't think that's a high enough bar. We're still getting started," Amazon Pharmacy Vice President John Love told CNBC about the two-day delivery option.
Love added, "But this is what I think makes us an attractive partner and collaborator for all sorts of folks like Lilly, payers, providers who are looking for a different type of pharmacy."
LillyDirect launched in January, connects people directly with an independent health company which prescribes drugs to eligible customers only, eliminating the need to go to doctor for prescription.
The pharmaceutical giant also has another online delivery partner, Truepill, to deliver medications to patients.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
08.03.24
|Eli Lilly-Aktie in rot: US-Zulassung von Alzheimer-Mittel dauert wohl länger (dpa-AFX)
|
08.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly and-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly and-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly and von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|691,00
|-0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Handel nach Sprung über 18.000er-Marke stabil -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende schwächer
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stärker präsentierte, übersprang der deutsche Leitindex erstmals die 18.000-Punkte-Marke. An den US-Börsen ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte letztendlich etwas tiefer.