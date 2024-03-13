13.03.2024 21:16:40

Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Amazon Pharmacy To Deliver Prescription Drugs

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that Amazon's (AMZN) Pharmacy subsidiary has agreed to deliver several prescription drugs, including weight loss drug Zepbound, directly to the customers' homes.

Under the agreement, Amazon Pharmacy will deliver prescribed drugs for obesity, diabetes and migraine to the customers who have ordered through Eli Lilly's website, LillyDirect.

"I think it's a wonderful advantage," Frank Cunningham, Eli Lilly's senior vice president of global value and access, said. "The goal is to have a fantastic customer experience where the product gets to them as soon as possible."

The online pharmacy platform offers two-day deliveries to Amazon Prime members. It will also provide 24/7 access to clinical pharmacists to handle customer inquiries about the medications.

"We actually don't think that's a high enough bar. We're still getting started," Amazon Pharmacy Vice President John Love told CNBC about the two-day delivery option.

Love added, "But this is what I think makes us an attractive partner and collaborator for all sorts of folks like Lilly, payers, providers who are looking for a different type of pharmacy."

LillyDirect launched in January, connects people directly with an independent health company which prescribes drugs to eligible customers only, eliminating the need to go to doctor for prescription.

The pharmaceutical giant also has another online delivery partner, Truepill, to deliver medications to patients.

Nachrichten