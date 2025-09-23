Eli Lilly To Build $6.5 Bln Manufacturing Plant In Texas For Obesity Pill Production

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) announced on Tuesday that it will spend $6.5 billion to construct a manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, with the goal of increasing production of its pipeline of small molecule medications, which includes the much-discussed experimental obesity medication orforglipron.

In addition to the $23 billion invested since 2020, the project is a part of a larger $27 billion plan to add four new plants in the United States. Lilly plans to reveal the remaining two sites later this year, and all four sites should start producing medications within five years.

