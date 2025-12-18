Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
18.12.2025 13:43:06
Eli Lilly's Orforglipron Shows Positive Data In Phase 3 ATTAIN-MAINTAIN Trial
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Thursday announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-MAINTAIN trial, which evaluated orforglipron for weight maintenance in participants who were earlier treated with Wegovy or Zepbound.
During the randomized, double-blind trial, the company evaluated efficacy and safety of once-daily orforglipron versus placebo for maintenance of body weight reduction in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.
At the end of 52 weeks, orforglipron met the primary endpoint of superior percent maintenance of body weight reduction compared to placebo. Notably, participants who switched to orforglipron from Wegovy maintained their previously achieved weight loss with an average difference of 0.9 kg, while those who switched to orforglipron from Zepbound maintained their previously achieved weight loss with an average difference of 5.0 kg.
In light of such positive findings, the medicine company has submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for orforglipron for the treatment of adults with obesity or overweight.
The company expects to present the detailed results from the ATTAIN-MAINTAIN trial at a future medical meeting and published in a peer-reviewed journal next year.
In the pre-market hours, LLY is trading at $1,044.94, up 0.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten
|
11.12.25
|Eli Lilly-Aktie im Plus: Neues Medikament bewirkt Gewichtsabnahme (dpa-AFX)
|
11.12.25
|Eli Lilly shot helped patients lose 29% of body weight (Financial Times)
|
09.12.25
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|Eli Lilly not yet ready to unfreeze UK investments, says pharma boss (Financial Times)
|
02.12.25
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)