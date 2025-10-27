Meta Platforms Aktie

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

27.10.2025 15:03:34

ENGIE North America Expands Renewable Energy Partnership With Meta To Over 1.3 GW

(RTTNews) - ENGIE North America, a unit of French energy and services company Engie SA (ENGI.PA), on Monday said it has signed additional Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, expanding their partnership to more than 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy across four projects in Texas.

The new agreements include ENGIE's 600 MW Swenson Ranch Solar project in Stonewall County, southeast of Lubbock, Texas. Once completed, Swenson will be the largest single asset in ENGIE's North American portfolio, which includes more than 11 GW of solar, wind, and battery storage projects that are either operating or under construction.

The project is expected to become operational in 2027, with Meta set to purchase 100% of its output to help power its U.S. data center operations.

The $900 million Swenson project is expected to create more than 350 skilled jobs during its construction phase.

"We are thrilled to bring an additional 600MW of solar energy to the grid, and expand our partnership with ENGIE to 1.3 GW," said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta. "Our collaboration with ENGIE enables us to continue matching 100% of our electricity use with clean and renewable energy to support our data center operations."

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 649,40 0,73%

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommen am Mittwoch kaum vom Fleck. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.
