EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2025 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations

Zurich, 25 November 2025

EPIC Suisse AG (the “Company” and “EPIC”, the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures1 for the period 1 January 2025 to 30 September 2025 in parallel with its indirect majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the “Alrov Group”):

Fair value of the portfolio as at 30 September 2025 totals CHF 1’659 million split into Investment properties in operation at CHF 1’483 million (31 Dec 2024: CHF 1’465 million) and Investment properties under development / construction at CHF 176 million (31 Dec 2024: CHF 149 million)

Total income (defined as rental income and other income) for Investment properties in operation for the 9-month period 2025 amounts to CHF 51.1 million (9-months 2024: CHF 50.5 million). When including the recently completed developments, PULSE and Campus Leman Building C 2 , total income for the current reporting period amounts to CHF 52.0 million.

, total income for the current reporting period amounts to CHF 52.0 million. Total bank debt as at 30 September 2025 is CHF 678 million (31 Dec 2024: CHF 662 million)

The IFRS NAV stands at CHF 827 million as at 30 September 2025 (31 Dec 2024: CHF 820 million)

With regard to the PULSE site in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, EPIC has signed two additional rental contracts, bringing the property occupancy rate up to 37% of the previously communicated annual target rent of CHF 7.5 million. Further negotiations are ongoing.



1 In line with the Q3 / 9-month 2025 report published today by EPIC co-founder and indirect majority shareholder Alrov Group on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

2 PULSE and Campus Leman Building C will move to the segment Investment properties in operation at the end of the financial year.



About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.7 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

