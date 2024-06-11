11.06.2024 14:01:34

EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Change in the Administrative Board

Berlin, 11th June 2024. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that at yesterday’s Annual General Meeting, changes have been made to the Administrative Board of the company. As Lorin Van Nuland decided prior to the Annual General Meeting to resign as member of the Administrative Board, it was necessary to elect a new member in yesterday‘s Annual Shareholders Meeting. The shareholders elected Leon Sander as new member of the Administrative Board. Lorin Van Nuland will remain active as the Managing Director of 029 Group SE.

About 029 Group SE
029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.
Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/

029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5
10719 Berlin
E-Mail: ir@029-group.com
https://www.029-group.com/
 


