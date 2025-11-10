EQS-News: 029 Group SE: Portfolio company TRIP closes $40m funding round

EQS-News: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Investment

029 Group SE: Portfolio company TRIP closes $40m funding round



10.11.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Berlin, 10th November 2025. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, proudly announces proudly announces that its portfolio company TRIP has successfully closed a $40 million funding round at a significantly higher valuation.

Founded in London and led by CEO and cofounder Olivia Ferdi, TRIP has become one of the fastest-growing wellness brands globally, championing a new category of “calming beverages.” The company projects $100 million in profitable revenue for 2025, with expectations to double that by 2026, signaling robust growth in the booming functional drinks sector.

The $40 million funding will accelerate TRIP’s U.S. expansion and strengthen its partnership with Calm, the leading meditation app with over 100m downloads. With a diversified product range spanning magnesium drinks, supplement gummies, and electrolytes, TRIP is evolving into a global wellness powerhouse, already available in 10,000 U.S. locations and 50,000 worldwide through major retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, and CVS.

TRIP’s rapid growth has been fueled by strong community engagement and celebrity backers such as Joe Jonas, Alessandra Ambrosio, Paul Wesley, and Ashley Graham, alongside growth-stage investor Coefficient Capital. Over the past year alone, TRIP has generated over half a billion social media impressions, reflecting its resonance with consumers seeking healthier, stress-reducing alternatives to alcohol and sugary sodas.

“Leading this category of calming beverages meant we couldn’t rely on a blueprint,” said Olivia Ferdi, Co-Founder and CEO of TRIP. “Being highly customer-centric and building a community around a shared mission is what drives sustainable growth.”

Leon Sander, Managing Director of 029 Group SE, commented: “We’ve backed TRIP from day one and have been impressed by its exceptional execution, strong brand momentum, and disciplined global expansion. In the functional beverage market where prebiotic pioneers like Poppi, acquired by PepsiCo for 1.95 billion dollars, and OLIPOP, valued at 1.85 billion dollars, have established strong positions, TRIP is redefining a distinct and rapidly growing category.“

About TRIP Ltd.

TRIP is a UK-based consumer brand on a mission to help you find your calm amidst the chaos. Thanks to TRIP’s commitment to using only the highest quality CBD available in the UK, the range of delicious CBD infused drinks and oils are loved by their customers and has cemented TRIP’s position as a leading premium CBD brand.

Further information: https://drink-trip.com/

About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/

