EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital AG successfully completes financing round

EQS-Ad-hoc: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Financing
029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital AG successfully completes financing round

Berlin, 31st July 2024. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that it was notified today that its portfolio company Limestone Capital AG had a financing event. Several non-operational shareholders have sold secondaries at a signifanctly higher valuation than the last one on record, and the company has raised fresh money via a convertible loan. Using this new valuation, the value of 029 Group’s interest in Limestone Capital  has doubled from EUR 16.2 million to approximately EUR 33.4 million on a fully diluted basis.

 

 

About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group SE backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group SE is based in Berlin, Germany.

For further information, please see: https://www.029-group.com/

 

  

029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstr. 3-5
10719 Berlin
Email: ir@029-group.com
https://www.029-group.com/



