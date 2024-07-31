|
31.07.2024 16:05:12
EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital AG successfully completes financing round
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Financing
Berlin, 31st July 2024. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that it was notified today that its portfolio company Limestone Capital AG had a financing event. Several non-operational shareholders have sold secondaries at a signifanctly higher valuation than the last one on record, and the company has raised fresh money via a convertible loan. Using this new valuation, the value of 029 Group’s interest in Limestone Capital has doubled from EUR 16.2 million to approximately EUR 33.4 million on a fully diluted basis.
About 029 Group SE
029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group SE backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group SE is based in Berlin, Germany.
For further information, please see: https://www.029-group.com/
029 Group SE
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|029 Group SE
|Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@029-group.com
|Internet:
|www.029-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ2D0
|WKN:
|A2LQ2D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1958409
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1958409 31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mendarion SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Portfoliounternehmen Limestone Capital AG schließt Finanzierungsrunde erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
31.07.24
|EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital AG successfully completes financing round (EQS Group)
|
04.07.24
|EQS-News: 029 Group SE: Portfoliounternehmen der Limestone Capital AG schließt zwei bedeutende Akquisitionen ab (EQS Group)
|
04.07.24
|EQS-News: 029 Group SE: Portfolio company of Limestone Capital AG completes two major acquisitions (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE ernennt Leon Sander zum neuen Geschäftsführer (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE appoints Leon Sander as new managing director (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE appoints Leon Sander as new managing director (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE ernennt Leon Sander zum neuen Geschäftsführer (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Mendarion SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mendarion SE Inhaber-Akt
|13,70
|-1,44%