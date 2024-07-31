EQS-Adhoc: 029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital AG successfully completes financing round

EQS-Ad-hoc: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Financing

029 Group SE: Portfolio company Limestone Capital AG successfully completes financing round



31-Jul-2024 / 16:05 CET/CEST

Berlin, 31st July 2024. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that it was notified today that its portfolio company Limestone Capital AG had a financing event. Several non-operational shareholders have sold secondaries at a signifanctly higher valuation than the last one on record, and the company has raised fresh money via a convertible loan. Using this new valuation, the value of 029 Group’s interest in Limestone Capital has doubled from EUR 16.2 million to approximately EUR 33.4 million on a fully diluted basis.

About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group SE backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group SE is based in Berlin, Germany.

