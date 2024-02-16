|
16.02.2024 10:17:54
EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG raises forecast for 2023 annual result
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
The ABO Wind Accounting department informed the company’s Managing Board today that the work on the annual financial statements reveals a higher result for 2023. Consolidated net profit of 27.3 million euros is currently expected. Previously, a range of 22 to 26 million euros had been forecasted. The publication of the 2023 annual financial statements is planned for March 14.
End of Inside Information
16-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABO Wind AG
|Unter den Eichen 7
|65195 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 5199
|E-mail:
|global@abo-wind.de
|Internet:
|www.abo-wind.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005760029
|WKN:
|576002
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1839127
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1839127 16-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
