EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG raises forecast for 2023 annual result

The ABO Wind Accounting department informed the company’s Managing Board today that the work on the annual financial statements reveals a higher result for 2023. Consolidated net profit of 27.3 million euros is currently expected. Previously, a range of 22 to 26 million euros had been forecasted. The publication of the 2023 annual financial statements is planned for March 14.

  



