EQS-News: ABO Energy: Successful Tender for South African Solar Projects

ABO Energy: Successful Tender for South African Solar Projects



17.12.2025 / 14:03 CET/CEST

Two solar projects developed by ABO Energy in South Africa have been granted preferred bidder status. ABO Energy had entered into an option agreement with the South African Independent Power Producer (IPP), Red Rocket, to purchase the project rights. Red Rocket, together with other partners, has now been successful in its bid for both projects in the Seventh Bid Window of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPPP). The projects are fully permitted and have a contracted capacity of 170 and 240 megawatts. The projects are located in the South African province of the Free State.

“The news of the successful tender confirms that our project development work in South Africa is paying off”, says Rob Invernizzi, General Manager of ABO Energy in South Africa. “We are delighted that our partner Red Rocket was successful in the tender with its strategy.”

Both projects were bid in August 2024. Although the projects developed by ABO Energy were not awarded in the initial allocation, four additional solar projects with a total capacity of 890 megawatts have now been awarded in the subsequent announcement. Three of these belong to the bidding consortium led by Red Rocket.

ABO Energy has already sold several project rights in South Africa, which investors have subsequently been able to implement successfully. Two battery projects developed by ABO Energy reached financial close in November 2024, and three solar projects in the Lichtenburg Solar Cluster went into operation in 2024 and 2025. The latest tender results now continue this success.