ABO Energy Aktie
WKN DE: 576002 / ISIN: DE0005760029
|
17.12.2025 14:03:33
EQS-News: ABO Energy: Successful Tender for South African Solar Projects
|
EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Market Report
Two solar projects developed by ABO Energy in South Africa have been granted preferred bidder status. ABO Energy had entered into an option agreement with the South African Independent Power Producer (IPP), Red Rocket, to purchase the project rights. Red Rocket, together with other partners, has now been successful in its bid for both projects in the Seventh Bid Window of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPPP). The projects are fully permitted and have a contracted capacity of 170 and 240 megawatts. The projects are located in the South African province of the Free State.
“The news of the successful tender confirms that our project development work in South Africa is paying off”, says Rob Invernizzi, General Manager of ABO Energy in South Africa. “We are delighted that our partner Red Rocket was successful in the tender with its strategy.”
Both projects were bid in August 2024. Although the projects developed by ABO Energy were not awarded in the initial allocation, four additional solar projects with a total capacity of 890 megawatts have now been awarded in the subsequent announcement. Three of these belong to the bidding consortium led by Red Rocket.
ABO Energy has already sold several project rights in South Africa, which investors have subsequently been able to implement successfully. Two battery projects developed by ABO Energy reached financial close in November 2024, and three solar projects in the Lichtenburg Solar Cluster went into operation in 2024 and 2025. The latest tender results now continue this success.
17.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Unter den Eichen 7
|65195 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 5199
|E-mail:
|presse@aboenergy.com
|Internet:
|https://www.aboenergy.com/
|ISIN:
|DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5
|WKN:
|576002, A3829F
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2247382
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2247382 17.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABO Energymehr Nachrichten
|
14:03
|EQS-News: ABO Energy: Successful Tender for South African Solar Projects (EQS Group)
|
14:03
|EQS-News: ABO Energy: Südafrikanische Solarprojekte in Ausschreibung erfolgreich (EQS Group)
|
28.11.25
|EQS-News: ABO Energy verkauft finnisches 4,4 Gigawatt-Windenergieportfolio an Fortum (EQS Group)
|
28.11.25
|EQS-News: ABO Energy sells 4.4 GW of Finnish Wind Projects to Fortum (EQS Group)
|
24.11.25
|EQS-DD: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA: Dr. Karsten Schlageter, buy (EQS Group)
|
24.11.25