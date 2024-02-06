EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. announces results for the fourth quarter of 2023

|
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 6 February 2024
Today, ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading European performance marketing companies, released its results for the fourth quarter. In the final quarter of 2023, the Group generated gross sales of EUR 24,014k (Q4 2022: EUR 28,033k) and revenues of EUR 5,868k (Q4 2022: EUR 7,184k). Despite the decline in sales due to persistently challenging macroeconomic conditions and cautious client spending, we managed to partly achieve encouraging EBITDA levels thanks to strict cost optimisation measures. The Webgains segment was able to roughly double its EBITDA to EUR 860k (Q4 2022: EUR 471k), ad agents achieved EUR 171k (Q4 2022: EUR 709k) and the ad pepper segment posted EBITDA of EUR -521k (Q4 2022: EUR -332k).
In the entire 12-month period, gross sales amounted to EUR 85,988k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR 98,229k), while Group revenue amounted to EUR 21,749k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR 24,868k). EBITDA for the 2023 financial year amounted to EUR 24k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR 1,275k). This figure is impacted by one-off expenses, e.g. around EUR 460k for the planned majority takeover of solute Holding GmbH & Co. KG (“solute”). At segment level, the following EBITDAs were achieved in the full 2023 financial year: Webgains generated EBITDA of EUR 2,060k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR 871k), ad agents EUR 208k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR 1,358k) and ad pepper EUR -483k (Q1-Q4 2022: EUR -108k).
Talks regarding the acquisition of a majority stake in solute, which the ad pepper Group had announced in its ad hoc disclosure on 2 October 2023, are still ongoing, as discussions have become more complex than originally anticipated. Despite the delay, the ad pepper Group continues to believe that the negotiations will be successfully concluded, resulting in the acquisition of a majority stake and the full consolidation of solute in the ad pepper Group’s financial statements, while it is currently difficult to predict when this will be realised.
ad pepper media International N.V. expects to publish its annual report for the 2023 financial year on 10 April 2024.
Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:
*Including securities at fair value.
For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
