ad pepper media International Aktie
WKN: 940883 / ISIN: NL0000238145
|
22.12.2025 12:30:53
EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. sells 60% stake in ad agents GmbH and realigns group's business model towards Webgains and solute
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 22 December 2025
ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145), Nuremberg, Amsterdam, ("ad pepper") and the 40% minority shareholders of ad agents GmbH ("ad agents") today signed a notarised purchase agreement for the 60% stake in ad agents held by ad pepper. The purchase price for this stake is approximately EUR 4.0 million. The purchase price corresponds to approximately 11.0 times the LTM (last twelve months) EBITDA from October 2024 to September 2025 and will be paid in cash. The deconsolidation of ad agents is scheduled for 31 December 2025. The completion of the transaction is still subject to the usual closing conditions and financing commitments from credit institutions.
The sale is in line with the new strategic direction of the ad pepper Group, which envisages a refocusing away from digital agency towards platform-driven business models (i.e. Webgains and solute). The sale of the majority stake in ad agents thus enables a targeted focus on synergistic and scalable business models within the ad pepper Group and pools financial resources for future organic and inorganic growth.
Contact:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
End of Inside Information
22-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 146
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2250152
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2250152 22-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
