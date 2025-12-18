EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance for fiscal year 2026 and share buyback

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Share Buyback

Allgeier SE: Guidance for fiscal year 2026 and share buyback



18-Dec-2025 / 14:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, December 18, 2025 – The Management Board of Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), Munich, expects revenue in the range of EUR 370 to 420 million for the coming 2026 fiscal year for continuing operations as of today, in accordance with the Group planning adopted today. The expected adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is between EUR 48 and 54 million. The corresponding EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 13 percent. The planning for fiscal year 2026 is based on the expectation that business in the area of digitalization projects for the public sector will gradually normalize in the course of 2026 and that projects that have been put on hold to date will be able to continue. This should lead to a significant upturn in business development, particularly in the second half of the year.

In the medium term, the Management Board expects an average organic growth rate of 10 percent for consolidated revenue over the next three years. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to grow further to 15 percent within this period.

All of the above-mentioned targets and objectives for the period from 2026 onwards relate to organic Group growth. Potential further acquisitions will make an additional contribution to revenue and earnings growth.

Following the sale of Allgeier IT Services GmbH, Munich, Allgeier expects consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the full year 2025 to be between EUR 340 million and EUR 350 million (previous year: EUR 355 million) and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of EUR 42 million to EUR 44 million (previous year: EUR 46 million), corresponding to an operating margin of around 12.5 percent. With the inflow from the sale, the Group's net financial liabilities will be reduced to approximately EUR 45 million (previous year: EUR 122 million). Lease liabilities in accordance with IFRS 16 will amount to approximately EUR 25 million (previous year: EUR 37 million). The resulting financial leeway is to be used for further acquisitions.

Furthermore, the Management Board today decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program for up to 5 percent of the issued shares of Allgeier SE. The program will initially run until April 30, 2026. The Management Board has commissioned a bank to carry out the buyback, which will conduct the share buyback independently and autonomously during the term of the program in accordance with the applicable rules via the stock exchange.

Notes

Please note that information for periods after September 30, 2025, represents the expectations of the Management Board based on assumptions and estimates. Future actual developments and future actual results may differ from these assumptions and estimates. Allgeier SE does not guarantee and accepts no liability for the future developments and actual results achieved in the future corresponding to the assumptions and estimates expressed in this ad hoc announcement.

Contact:



Allgeier SE

Investor Relations

Dr. Christopher Große

Montgelasstr. 14

81679 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

E-mail: ir@allgeier.com

Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier is a technology company for digital transformation. The Allgeier Group companies support more than 2,500 customers in Germany and abroad with comprehensive software and IT services for the challenges of digital change, and the digitalization and transformation of business-critical processes. The broad and stable customer base consists of global corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies, and public sector clients at all federal levels. The service portfolio ranges from proprietary software products and AI platform solutions to high-end software development, consulting, and design of digitalization solutions to long-term support for software applications in the cloud or other environments. The two Group segments, Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners, operate at locations in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Czechia, and the Netherlands, as well as in India, Vietnam, the USA, and Canada. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com