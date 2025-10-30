Basler Aktie

WKN: 510200 / ISIN: DE0005102008

30.10.2025 14:54:33

EQS-Adhoc: Basler AG: Basler AG announces change in its Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Basler AG: Basler AG announces change in its Management Board

30-Oct-2025 / 14:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Management Board personnel

 

Basler AG announces change in its Management Board

Ahrensburg, October 30, 2025 – The supervisory board of Basler AG today approved changes to the management board.

The contract of the Chairman of the Management Board (CEO), Dr. Dietmar Ley, expires at the end of 2025. After more than 25 years as Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Ley has expressed his wish not to extend his term of office for personal reasons and has asked the supervisory board to find a successor. The supervisory board has today complied with this request and decided to appoint long-standing member of the management board Hardy Mehl as CEO with effect from January 1, 2026. The management board and supervisory board are convinced that, after several difficult years, the company is now back on a stable footing and that the time is right to set a new course for the future. It is intended that Mr. Ley will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity and, at the request of the majority shareholder, will move to the supervisory board.  

Dr. Kai Jens Ströder will join the management board on January 1, 2026. He will fill the newly created position of Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and will be responsible for product generation and innovation in the future.

Mr. Hardy Mehl will be responsible for the global sales organization and the areas of operations, investor relations, and human resources in his position as Chief Executive Officer. Ines Brückel will continue to hold the position of Chief Financial Officer and will be responsible for the areas of finance, controlling, legal, and compliance.

 

------------------------------------------

Basler AG is a leading international expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. It also works with customers to solve their vision application issues and develops customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler group employs around 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

 

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CCO/COO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Germany, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008  


Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com


End of Inside Information

30-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2221318

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2221318  30-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

