Blue Cap Aktie
WKN DE: A0JM2M / ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1
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06.10.2026 11:34:04
EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG: Blue Cap AG: Changes to the Management Board
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Blue Cap AG: Changes to the Management Board
Munich, 6 October 2026 – Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) announces that the Supervisory Board of Blue Cap and the Chairman of the Management Board, Dr Henning von Kottwitz, today have agreed that Dr Henning von Kottwitz will leave the Company’s Management Board with effect from the end of 8 October 2026.
Following the departure of Dr Henning von Kottwitz, the Supervisory Board has resolved to second its Chairman, Dr Christian Diekmann, to the Management Board as a member with effect from 9 October 2026 pursuant to Section 105(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Dr Diekmann will be responsible for strategy and finance on the Management Board. Henning Eschweiler will remain a member of the Management Board as COO and continue to oversee operational portfolio management. In addition, with effect from 9 October 2026, he will assume responsibility for M&A.
About Blue Cap AG
Blue Cap AG is a publicly traded investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The Company acquires medium-sized B2B companies in special situations and supports their business development, with the aim of selling them at a profit at a later stage. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenue of between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and have a stable, sustainable core business. Blue Cap currently holds majority stakes in most of its six portfolio companies, which operate in plastics engineering, production engineering, pre-press solutions, life sciences and business services. The Group currently employs around 2,000 people in Germany, Europe, North America and Asia. Blue Cap AG’s shares are traded on the Open Market (Scale, Frankfurt, and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de
Blue Cap AG
End of Inside Information
06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Blue Cap AG
|Ludwigstraße 11
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89-288 909 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 288 909 19
|E-mail:
|ir@blue-cap.de
|Internet:
|www.blue-cap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JM2M1
|WKN:
|A0JM2M
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299000Q9YDTA0PTQJ89
|EQS News ID:
|2410594
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2410594 06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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