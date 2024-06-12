EQS-Adhoc: Circus SE: Memorandum of Understanding concluded in China

|
This would achieve the previously announced plan to enter the Asian market. The MoU is an important intermediate step in the ongoing discussions with potential customers published in the ad hoc announcement of May 14, 2024, and at the same time the first step towards the announced market entry in Asia. This is a non-binding preliminary agreement in which the parties agree on the key terms of the intended collaboration. The next steps are further negotiations and initial product tests at one or more educational institutions in Beijing this year and next. If the tests are successful and final contracts are concluded, significant revenue can be expected in the medium term. The potential revenue from these final contracts could lead to cumulative revenue in the low single-digit billion euro range over a period of several years. The company is currently in talks with other potential customers in various countries.
