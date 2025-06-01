DATAGROUP Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: KKR Increases Offer Price for Public Purchase Offer for DATAGROUP Shares conditional upon Final Acceptance Level
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
KKR Increases Offer Price for Public Purchase Offer for DATAGROUP Shares conditional upon Final Acceptance Level
Pliezhausen, June 1, 2025. Today, Dante Beteiligungen SE ("Bidder") informed DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) about an increase of the offer price for the public purchase offer to the shareholders of DATGROUP SE which is conditional upon the success of the public purchase offer as follows:
Basis for the determination of the respective threshold of 80% and 90%, respectively, is the total number of 8,349,000 DATAGROUP Shares outstanding. As of today, Bidder has secured c. 59.4% of the outstanding DATAGROUP Shares.
Contact:
DATAGROUP SE
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
anke.banaschewski@datagroup.de
