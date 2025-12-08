DATAGROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A0JC8S / ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
|
08.12.2025 11:15:04
EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE has appointed Laura Schröder to the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
DATAGROUP SE has appointed Laura Schröder to the Supervisory Board
Pliezhausen, December 8, 2025 – DATAGROUP SE (“DATAGROUP”), a leading German IT service provider, today announced that Laura Schröder, Managing Director at KKR, has joined the company’s Supervisory Board with immediate effect, following her appointment by the court. She succeeds Manfred Boschatzke, who stepped down from the Supervisory Board effective on 29 November 2025.
Laura Schröder joined KKR, a leading global investment firm offering alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions, in 2021 as part of the European Private Equity team. As Managing Director, she has led numerous investments in Germany, with a particular focus on the IT services sector. Previously, she worked at Advent International and began her career at 3i Group in 2011. She holds an MA in Banking and Finance from the University of St. Gallen.
In November 2025, KKR became a strategic partner of DATAGROUP through its investment alongside founder and Supervisory Board Chairman Max H.-H. Schaber, supporting the company’s growth and strengthening its position as a leading provider of secure and sovereign IT services.
About DATAGROUP
Contact:
72124 Pliezhausen
anke.banaschewski@datagroup.de
08.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 711 4900 500
|Fax:
|+49 711 41079 220
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|2241746
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2241746 08.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!