Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
|
27.08.2025 21:02:24
EQS-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE updates FY 2025 guidance to reflect foreign exchange rate headwinds, now expecting lower adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Delivery Hero SE updates FY 2025 guidance to reflect foreign exchange rate headwinds, now expecting lower adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow
Berlin, 27 August 2025 – The Management Board of Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) decided today to update its financial guidance for the full year 2025 (“FY 2025”) compared to its previous guidance as confirmed in April 2025 as follows:
GMV and Total Segment Revenue: The Company has updated its GMV guidance to the upper end of a 8-10% YoY like-for-like range4. In relation to Total Segment Revenue, the updated guidance reflects accelerated Q2 growth of 27% YoY on a like-for-like basis4, which is underpinned by stronger growth across several markets and an accelerated roll-out of the Company’s own delivery network in South Korea.
Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow: The updated guidance for adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow is a result of foreign exchange rate headwinds since the Company published and confirmed its guidance in February and April, respectively, as well as strong adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow results for H1 2025. Specifically, adjusted EBITDA increased by 71% YoY to EUR 411 million, and Free Cash Flow improved by EUR 96 million to
Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measures, adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Total Segment Revenue and GMV, as well as related information, Delivery Hero refers to the corresponding definitions in its 2024 Annual Report on pages 101 and 136 under chapters “A. Group Profile” and “D. Outlook” within the Combined Management Report, which has been published on the Company’s Investor Relations website.
Notes:
*************
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
Responsible Person for this Publication:
End of Inside Information
27-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2189710
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2189710 27-Aug-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delivery Heromehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Delivery Heromehr Analysen
|21.08.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|13.08.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|10.07.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.08.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|13.08.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|10.07.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.08.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|13.08.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|10.07.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.25
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.02.25
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.02.25
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.24
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.10.24
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delivery Hero
|22,91
|-6,11%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX und DAX beenden Handel tiefer -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischem Markt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenso ab. Anleger an den US-Börsen zeigen vor den US-nachbörslich erwarteten NVIDIA-Zahlen optimistisch. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.