27.03.2024 21:07:15

EQS-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Postponement of Annual Report 2023 and Annual General Meeting 2024

27-March-2024 / 21:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hanover, March 27, 2024 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX) hereby announces that the Annual Report 2023 will not be published as planned on March 27, 2024. The Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 14, 2024 in Hanover must therefore also be postponed.

The Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2023 appointed BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Landschaftstraße 2, 30159 Hanover, as auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the first time. There have been delays in the preparation and audit of the financial statements as at December 31, 2023. Audit procedures are still outstanding.

It has become apparent that the originally assumed time frame for the preparation and audit of the financial statements was estimated too optimistically by Delticom and BDO. However, Delticom AG currently assumes that the audit certificate will be issued by BDO by the end of April 2024. The Annual General Meeting is then expected to take place in June 2024.

<End of ad hoc disclosure>
About Delticom: 

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 67 countries, serving around 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2022, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 509 million euros. At the end of third quarter 2023, the company employed 167 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com
Contact:

Delticom AG
Investor Relations
Melanie Becker
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hannover
Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903
Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138
Email: melanie.becker@delti.com



End of Inside Information

27-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 93634 8000
Fax: +49 (0)511 8798 9138
E-mail: info@delti.com
Internet: www.delti.com
ISIN: DE0005146807
WKN: 514680
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1869235

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1869235  27-March-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1869235&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

