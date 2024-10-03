Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
03.10.2024 13:26:41

EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG adjusts guidance for FY 2024 due to weak demand caused by economic conditions

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
DEUTZ AG adjusts guidance for FY 2024 due to weak demand caused by economic conditions

03-Oct-2024 / 13:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEUTZ AG adjusts guidance for FY 2024 due to weak demand caused by economic conditions

Cologne, October 3, 2024 – DEUTZ AG (ISIN DE0006305006) adjusts its guidance for the current financial year due to cyclically-induced decline in demand in the wake of the economic environment. In particular, unit sales and new orders in the third quarter were below previous expectations. Management also does not currently expect a compensatory recovery in customer demand in the engines business in the fourth quarter of 2024. From today's perspective, the company now expects unit sales for the full year to be below 150,000 engines (forecast from August 2024: maximum of 160,000 engines). DEUTZ has responded to the market situation by intensifying the cost-cutting measures that it has already implemented, such as short-time working, and also initiates structural measures to reduce direct and indirect costs and to increase efficiency.

The Management Board now expects revenue of around €1.8 billion (previously: €1.9 billion to €2.1 billion), an EBIT margin before exceptional items of 4.0 to 5.0% (previously: 5.0 to 6.5%) and a free cash flow before M&A that is at least break-even (previously: mid-double-digit million-€-range).

DEUTZ will publish its results for the third quarter of 2024 as planned on November 7, 2024. DEUTZ will hold its Capital Markets Day at its headquarters in Cologne on October 8, 2024.

Contact
DEUTZ AG / Mark Schneider / Head of Investor Relations, Communications & Marketing
Tel: +49 (0)221 822 3600 / Email: mark.schneider@deutz.com
 

Forward-looking statements: This ad hoc disclosure may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the DEUTZ management team. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may lead to material differences between the actual results, the financial position, or the performance of the DEUTZ Group and the estimates and assessments set out here. These factors include those that DEUTZ has described in published reports, which are available at www.deutz.com. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements or to change them to reflect future events or developments.



End of Inside Information

03-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 2491
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: svenja.deissler@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2001599

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2001599  03-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2001599&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DEUTZ AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DEUTZ AGmehr Analysen

09.08.24 DEUTZ Buy Warburg Research
09.08.24 DEUTZ Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
02.08.24 DEUTZ Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
19.07.24 DEUTZ Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
02.07.24 DEUTZ Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DEUTZ AG 4,04 -8,63% DEUTZ AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nahost-Konflikt weiter im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Gewinnmitnahmen in Hongkong - Nikkei schließt weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ebenfalls schwach. Anleger in Hongkong nahmen Gewinne mit, während die japanische Börse am Donnerstag deutlich zulegte.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen