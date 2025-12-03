edding vz. Aktie
03.12.2025 14:07:15
EQS-Adhoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of guidance for Financial Year 2026
EQS-Ad-hoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Lower sales expectations due to challenging market environment lead to an adjusted prognosis corridor
The Management Board of edding AG, Ahrensburg, has decided to adjust the guidance for the 2026 financial year in light of the persistently challenging market environment, the difficult macroeconomic conditions, and the resulting reluctance to invest. The edding Group no longer considers the targets communicated for 2026 as part of the medium-term financial planning to be achievable. 1] As announced in the half-year financial report as of 30 June, 2025, the assessment for 2026 was therefore validated during the annual planning process, based on updated market estimates and a detailed budgeting planning.
The edding Group now expects Group sales revenue for the financial year 2026 to range between EUR 139.0 million and EUR 154.0 million (original mid-term planning: EUR 173.0 million to EUR 188.0 million). The Group operating result (EBIT excluding special factors) is currently anticipated to be between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 4.0 million (original mid-term planning: EUR 8.0 million to EUR 11.0 million). The special factors relate to project expenses associated with the implementation of SAP S/4HANA as well as expenses linked to restructuring measures aimed at improving the edding Group’s profitability in the medium term. Special factors are projected to amount to between EUR 2.0 million and EUR 5.0 million.
The most recently published guidance for the 2025 financial year remains unchanged.
About the edding Group:
The edding Group is an internationally active family-owned company headquartered in Ahrensburg near Hamburg. Since its founding in 1960, it has stood for quality, expressiveness, and responsible action. Under its umbrella brand, it unites the brands edding, Legamaster, and PLAYROOM, developing products and solutions that enable creative work, visual collaboration, and innovation processes. All business activities follow the profit-for principle: economic success is not an end in itself but the foundation for ecological and social engagement. In 2024, the Group achieved a turnover of EUR 156.0 million with 724 employees.
Explanation of „EBIT excluding special factors“ as alternative performance indicator: EBIT is the abbreviation for “earnings before interest and taxes”. Total output less cost of materials, personnel expenses and depreciation and amortisation (including rights of use within the meaning of IFRS 16), plus other operating income and less other operating expenses. Earnings before interest and taxes are adjusted for extraordinary expenses or income in order to better assess the company’s underlying operating performance, independent of special factors. Special factors include items resulting from restructurings, acquisitions, disposal gains or losses from divestments, as well as other expenses and income outside ordinary business activities. EBIT excluding special factors is the most important key figure for profitability management in the edding Group.
Ahrensburg, 3 December 2025
edding Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board
Contact:
edding AG, Hadewych Vermunt (Chief Financial Officer - CFO)
Bookkoppel 7, 22926 Ahrensburg
Tel. 04102/808-200, Fax 04102/808-204
E-Mail: investor@edding.de
