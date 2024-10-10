Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
10.10.2024 18:11:55

EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Increase of the forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast
Einhell Germany AG: Increase of the forecast

10-Oct-2024 / 18:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Increase of the forecast

 

Einhell Germany AG, listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG

(ISIN: DE 000A40ESU3) announces the following:

 

The Einhell Group expects a significant increase in sales and earnings for the 2024 financial year.

 

According to preliminary figures, group sales in the months January to September 2024 increased by around 11% year-on-year to around EUR 840 million (previous year: EUR 755.8 million). This makes Einhell stronger than its main competitors in the market.

 

The sales increases were achieved in all sales regions.

The sustained high demand for the battery-operated Power X-Change devices is a key factor in the increase in sales.

The Power X-Change platform now accounts for over 50% of sales.

 

The cooperation with FC Bayern Munich and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is also becoming increasingly noticeable.

 

The partnership with these strong international partners has a very positive effect on the image and visibility of the Einhell brand.

 

The development of business to date has led the Management Board of the Einhell Group to increase its forecast. For the 2024 financial year, the Management Board now expects sales of around EUR 1,070 million (previously: EUR 1,030 million) and earnings before taxes of appoximately 8.0 - 8.5% (previously: around 8.0%).

 

The quarterly statement with the figures as of September 30, 2024 will be published on November 14, 2024.

 

Landau/Isar, October 10, 2024

 

The board



End of Inside Information

10-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE000A40ESU3
WKN: A40ESU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2006389

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2006389  10-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2006389&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

