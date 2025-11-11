EQS-News: Einhell continues its growth trajectory – solid third quarter despite challenging market environment

EQS-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Einhell continues its growth trajectory – solid third quarter despite challenging market environment



11.11.2025 / 10:56 CET/CEST

Landau/Isar, 11 November 2025 – Einhell Germany AG has successfully continued its growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2025. Despite persistently weak consumer sentiment and a stagnating construction market, the Group was able to significantly increase both revenue and earnings in the first nine months of the financial year. This once again confirms Einhell’s position as one of the fastest-growing companies in the European DIY market.

Solid revenue development and strong earnings performance

From January to September 2025, the Einhell Group generated revenue of EUR 897.7 million, representing an increase of 7 percent compared to the same period last year (EUR 839.3 million). Adjusted for currency effects, growth amounted to 9.7 percent. The share of battery-powered tools in the Power X-Change platform rose to 52 percent of total Group revenue (previous year: 50 percent). Andreas Kroiss, CEO of Einhell Germany AG, explains: “Our continuous revenue growth demonstrates that our international expansion strategy is paying off. By expanding our markets, focusing on innovation, and cultivating strong brand partnerships, we are building the foundation for long-term success – even in a challenging environment.”

Earnings also developed positively: Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by 17.2 percent to EUR 85.2 million, corresponding to a margin of 9.5 percent. Group profit increased to EUR 59.6 million – up 18 percent year-on-year. Earnings per share reached EUR 5.30.

Western Europe as the main growth driver

The Western Europe segment, including the D/A/CH region, performed particularly well, achieving revenue of EUR 519.7 million (previous year: EUR 490.6 million). Segment earnings for Western Europe increased to EUR 50.7 million.

In Germany and Austria, the trend towards battery technology continued strongly, with Power X-Change accounting for 63 percent and 83 percent of total revenue respectively. At the same time, Einhell is consistently driving forward its international expansion to strengthen its market presence in additional European and non-European regions – a central pillar of its long-term corporate strategy.

Solid financial structure and secured production

Despite a deliberate increase in inventory levels to ensure delivery capability, the company’s balance sheet remains solid. The equity ratio rose to 48.3 percent (previous year: 46.3 percent), while net debt remained low at EUR 21.7 million. With cash and cash equivalents of EUR 74.3 million, Einhell is financially well positioned and well equipped for the coming quarters.

Outlook: Earnings expected at the upper end of the forecast range

Based on the current business performance, the Board of Directors expects total annual revenue between EUR 1,150 million and 1,175 million and a pre-tax profit margin between 8.5 and 9.0 percent. The full-year result is likely to be at the upper end of this forecast, which the Board thereby confirms. “We once again confirmed our strong market position in the third quarter and achieved profitable growth despite challenging economic conditions,” says Andreas Kroiss. “The high demand for our Power X-Change products shows that our strategy is the right one. We look to the full year with confidence and expect earnings at the upper end of our forecast.”

Power X-Change as the driver of success

The continued strong growth underscores the strategic importance of the Power X-Change platform, which now comprises more than 350 products – ranging from tools and garden equipment to cleaning devices and leisure applications. Through strong innovation and international collaborations – for example with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and FC Bayern Munich – Einhell continues to strengthen its position as a technology leader in the field of cordless tools and garden equipment.

About Einhell Germany AG

Einhell is the lifestyle battery power platform in the DIY and professional world. Einhell stands for maximum cordless excellence in the home, garden and leisure sectors. With one battery for more than 350 tools, Power X-Change ensures cordless freedom and complete flexibility. As an internationally successful company based in Landau/Isar (Bavaria), Einhell sets standards in terms of performance, endurance, quality and safety for all projects in the home, garden and leisure. The constantly growing ecosystem, powerful products and visionary ideas make Einhell a pioneer in the field of battery technology for all DIY enthusiasts and professionals.