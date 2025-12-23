EQS-Adhoc: Finexity AG: Sachwert Invest acquires investment brokerage subscription software and appoints FINEXITY as long-term infrastructure and development partner

EQS-Ad-hoc: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Finexity AG: Sachwert Invest acquires investment brokerage subscription software and appoints FINEXITY as long-term infrastructure and development partner



23-Dec-2025 / 12:01 CET/CEST

The transaction exclusively relates to the investment brokerage software that is already in productive use. It does not include the trading venue infrastructure with settlement systems. The acquired brokerage solution will remain connected to FINEXITY’s existing OTC trading venue.



FINEXITY will continue to be involved as a long-term infrastructure and development partner and will assume responsibility for the ongoing operation and further development of the software. The objective is to leverage the FINEXITY Group’s development expertise to further integrate the brokerage solution into the IT and process landscape of the German Savings Banks Finance Group (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe) and to roll it out more broadly within the network.



FINEXITY’s OTC trading venue infrastructure and the investment brokerage marketplace operated by Finexity Invest GmbH will continue to be operated independently and unchanged. They remain the foundation for the Group’s strategic development of its trading infrastructure, in particular with regard to the planned application for a DLT TSS license.



FINEXITY will generate mid-six-figure Euro proceeds from the transaction, consisting of a purchase price component as well as remuneration for the ongoing operation and further development of the software.

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 25 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information at:

