EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO applies for approval of share buyback program

EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

flatexDEGIRO applies for approval of share buyback program



22-Jul-2024 / 19:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

flatexDEGIRO applies for approval of share buyback program In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG ("flatexDEGIRO" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FTK) today has applied for approval of a share buyback program with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in order to make use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024. According to section 77, 78 CRR, the implementation of the share buyback program is subject to the approval to be granted by the BaFin. The Company intends to use a large part of the balance sheet net profit from the 2023 financial year (EUR 71.9 million) for the share buyback program. The Management Board will keep the capital market up to date. Contact: Achim Schreck, Head of IR & Corporate Communications flatexDEGIRO AG, Omniturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18, D-60312 Frankfurt/Main +49 (0) 69 450001 1700, achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com



