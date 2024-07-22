22.07.2024 19:54:17

EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO applies for approval of share buyback program

22-Jul-2024 / 19:54 CET/CEST
In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG ("flatexDEGIRO" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FTK) today has applied for approval of a share buyback program with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in order to make use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024. According to section 77, 78 CRR, the implementation of the share buyback program is subject to the approval to be granted by the BaFin. The Company intends to use a large part of the balance sheet net profit from the 2023 financial year (EUR 71.9 million) for the share buyback program. The Management Board will keep the capital market up to date.

 

Contact:

Achim Schreck, Head of IR & Corporate Communications

flatexDEGIRO AG, Omniturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18, D-60312 Frankfurt/Main

+49 (0) 69 450001 1700, achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com



Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
