22.07.2024 19:54:17
EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO applies for approval of share buyback program
EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
flatexDEGIRO applies for approval of share buyback program
In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG ("flatexDEGIRO" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FTK) today has applied for approval of a share buyback program with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in order to make use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024. According to section 77, 78 CRR, the implementation of the share buyback program is subject to the approval to be granted by the BaFin. The Company intends to use a large part of the balance sheet net profit from the 2023 financial year (EUR 71.9 million) for the share buyback program. The Management Board will keep the capital market up to date.
Contact:
Achim Schreck, Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO AG, Omniturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18, D-60312 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700, achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
End of Inside Information
22-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1951473
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1951473 22-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
|17.07.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|12.07.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.07.24
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|13,45
|5,00%
