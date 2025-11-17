fox e-mobility Aktie

fox e-mobility für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 19:40:54

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board- Share placement from the rights offering

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Capital Increase
fox e-mobility AG: Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board- Share placement from the rights offering

17-Nov-2025 / 19:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Patrick E. Bigger, is moving from the Supervisory Board to the Management Board and will assume the position of Chairman upon registration in the Commercial Register. Mr. Philippe Perret will be newly appointed to the Management Board beyond December 7, 2025, until the conclusion of the prototype presentation at the Paris Motor Show in October 2026. Since Mr. Bigger's move to the Management Board reduces the number of Supervisory Board members below the statutory minimum, the Management Board will apply to the Commercial Register tomorrow for the court appointment of Dr.-Ing. Andreas Lemm as a new Supervisory Board member.

Share placement from the rights offering of September 17, 2025, completed

Shareholders subscribed a total of 311,317 new shares at a subscription price of €1.00, resulting in gross proceeds of €311,317.00.

The Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to conduct the capital increase from the authorized capital in the amount of EUR 311,317.00.

Subject to registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, the share capital will thus increase from EUR 732,893.00 to EUR 1,044,210.00.

Registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register is expected on November 28, 2025, and the inclusion of the new shares in trading is expected on December 3, 2025.

Capital Measures and Development activities

The newly constituted Management Board and Supervisory Board will report on the progress of ongoing investors discussions and the timeline for development activities on December 3, 2025.



End of Inside Information

17-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2231334

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2231334  17-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu fox e-mobility AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten