EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board- Share placement from the rights offering

fox e-mobility AG

fox e-mobility AG: Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board- Share placement from the rights offering



17-Nov-2025

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Patrick E. Bigger, is moving from the Supervisory Board to the Management Board and will assume the position of Chairman upon registration in the Commercial Register. Mr. Philippe Perret will be newly appointed to the Management Board beyond December 7, 2025, until the conclusion of the prototype presentation at the Paris Motor Show in October 2026. Since Mr. Bigger's move to the Management Board reduces the number of Supervisory Board members below the statutory minimum, the Management Board will apply to the Commercial Register tomorrow for the court appointment of Dr.-Ing. Andreas Lemm as a new Supervisory Board member.

Share placement from the rights offering of September 17, 2025, completed

Shareholders subscribed a total of 311,317 new shares at a subscription price of €1.00, resulting in gross proceeds of €311,317.00.

The Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to conduct the capital increase from the authorized capital in the amount of EUR 311,317.00.

Subject to registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, the share capital will thus increase from EUR 732,893.00 to EUR 1,044,210.00.

Registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register is expected on November 28, 2025, and the inclusion of the new shares in trading is expected on December 3, 2025.

Capital Measures and Development activities

The newly constituted Management Board and Supervisory Board will report on the progress of ongoing investors discussions and the timeline for development activities on December 3, 2025.