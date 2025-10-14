fox e-mobility Aktie

14.10.2025 17:01:34

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Extension of the subscription period for the current subscription offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
fox e-mobility AG: Extension of the subscription period for the current subscription offer

14-Oct-2025 / 17:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to ongoing discussions with qualified investors, the Management Board of fox e-mobility AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today decided to extend the subscription period of the current subscription offer (https://fox-em.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Bundesanzeiger-Bezugsangebot.pdf ) uniformly and definitively until November 14, 2025 (inclusive), for both qualified investors and current shareholders.

 

The notice regarding the extension, along with further information, will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the company's website in the coming days.

 



End of Inside Information

14-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2212862

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2212862  14-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

