14.10.2025
EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Extension of the subscription period for the current subscription offer
EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Due to ongoing discussions with qualified investors, the Management Board of fox e-mobility AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today decided to extend the subscription period of the current subscription offer (https://fox-em.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Bundesanzeiger-Bezugsangebot.pdf ) uniformly and definitively until November 14, 2025 (inclusive), for both qualified investors and current shareholders.
The notice regarding the extension, along with further information, will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the company's website in the coming days.
End of Inside Information
|English
|fox e-mobility AG
|Königsallee 61
|40215 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|www.fox-em.com
|DE000A40ZV71
|A40ZV7
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
|2212862
